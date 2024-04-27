Why VERDY & Swatch Are a Perfect Pair

When VERDY's new Swatch collaboration was unveiled at the latest edition of the Biennale Arte in Venice, Italy, on April 24, it became immediately clear that this was no ordinary Swatch collaboration.

VERDY, the multi-hyphenate streetwear prodigy behind brands like Wasted Youth and Girls Don't Cry, linked with Swatch for four watches and a MAXI watch, each of which features some of the artist’s most recognisable works to date.

From the outside, this could well appear like another artist's attempt at making watches hype-worthy. Because it is. Yet unlike those that came before it — I’ll let you name the names — VERDY’s Swatch collaboration is more than worthy of merit.

But why? For starters, VERDY stands out as one of Japan’s most celebrated and well-respected artists, and is widely recognised for his illustrations and graphic work in Tokyo’s street scene.

Perhaps best known for his panda-rabbit Vick and monster Visty, VERDY is single-handedly pioneering the new age art-fashion crossover with works that can lend themselves seamlessly to products and canvases alike.

Simply, VERDY is one of streetwear’s most exciting artists right now.

In the last year alone the Tokyo-based creative has released collaborations alongside brands like Clarks Originals, Nike, and, most recently, Nigo’s KENZO, all to great acclaim.

A collaboration, though, takes two to tango, and Swatch is a more than worthy partner.

The Swiss watchmaker, founded in 1983, is arguably the brand (alongside, perhaps, Timex) that springs to mind when I think of reliable, affordable watches.

While this approach has more than stood the test of time with its loyal customer base thus far (pun intended), Swatch’s recent collaborative strategy — its OMEGA MoonSwatch series in particular — has seen the brand reach a whole new plethora of more style-savvy followers.

Swatch’s VERDY collaboration, though, isn't trying to be an OMEGA MoonSwatch, which is essentially a more affordable Speedmaster. Although the hype around it is showing similar to the MoonSwatch Richter scale. Instead, VERDY's Swatch is here very much on its own merit, and looking good for it, too.

Is the hype down to a fully-fed Swatch fan base that's still feasting off the success of the MoonSwatch? Likely. Or, is it as a result of something I call the VERDY effect, which sees everything he touches turn to gold? Also likely.

Maybe, though, the reason VERDY's Swatch collaboration is garnering so much attention isn’t just down to one of the two creators involved. But instead, simply that we have two brands doing great things on their own now joining together to create a collection of watches even better? Certainly.

That's the true meaning of a collaboration, after all.