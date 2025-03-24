Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
It’s a Rare Lunar Phenomenon! A Pink Moon(Swatch)

Written by Tom Barker in Watches

OMEGA and Swatch’s pink moon-themed watch offers something the real pink moon doesn’t: It’s actually pink-colored. 

As any enthusiastic astrologer knows, the pink moon is a full moon that occurs in April and is, well, the usual gray color of the moon. Its name comes from the blooming of pink wildflowers that occurs simultaneously in early spring.

Shop MonnSwatch Here

If you want to be pedantic, you could say that the MoonSwatch “Mission To the Pink Moonphase” is colored after spring flowers, not the pink moon. But who likes a know-it-all?

The latest chapter in Omega and Swatch’s hype-inducing collaboration is pretty in (lots of) pink: A pink bioceramic case, a matching pink strap, and glow-in-the-dark Grade A pink Super-LumiNova markings on the face all come together to create this boldly colored timepiece. 

But its defining feature is the pink moon phase complication: Two moons set against a black base, rotating by following the actual moon. 

After a series of instant sell-out watches, OMEGA and Swatch have been quick to point out that some of their recent collaborations are not limited, but available in large numbers for all to enjoy. This doesn’t look to be one of those collaborations.

The MoonSwatch “Mission To the Pink Moonphase” is set to be released on April 1 at select Swatch locations retailing for $310. Those exact locations will be unveiled through Swatch social media platforms. 

Meanwhile, the next pink moon? That’s set to light up the skies on April 12. And it will be significantly less pink. 

