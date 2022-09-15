OFF-WHITE's Brooklyn Museum Collection is an Ode to Virgil

Perhaps the most beautiful part of Virgil Abloh's long career is its everlasting effects. Not only did Virgil leave his signature on design through the automotive industry, fashion, sneakers, and countless other avenues while bringing people together through music, he kicked open doors for the neck generation. These are the foundations on which Abloh lives on forever.

Despite his passing, his legacy continues to inspire, with products served either as an ode or posthumous completions of working projects continuing to reach the market.

While new Nike Air Force 1 Low colorways are due to arrive in the coming weeks, new OFF-WHITE apparel and accessories are mere hours away, courtesy of the Brooklyn Museum.

Releasing as the next part of the ongoing Virgil Abloh: “Figures of Speech” exhibition, which opened in July, OFF-WHITE has pieced together an exclusive collection comprising refreshed takes on fan-favorite pieces from within the brand's armory.

Symbolic of both the designer's revered career and Brooklyn Museum as an institute of the arts, the collection includes a selection of couture garments (namely a two-piece offering of smoking jackets) made in Italy, bearing checkered patterns and details about the exhibition.

Of course, no ode to Virgil would be complete without classic vintage-feel t-shirts and fleece-back hoodies. These iconic pieces bare the unmistakable marks of OFF-WHITE – spray-effect graphics to the rear, while typography dresses the chest.

The remaining product component bares a selection of leather handbags emblazoned with an architectural drawing of Abloh’s "SOCIAL SCULPTURE," which is one of several highlights within the "Figures of Speech" exhibition.

While the exhibition itself will continue into 2023, coming to a close on January 29, this limited-edition capsule collection won't hang around for long. From September 16, you can try your hand at grabbing a piece via OFF-WHITES New York and Paris stores, as well as the Brooklyn Museum “Figures of Speech” store both physically and online.