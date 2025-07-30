Injecting Power (of Buttons) Into a Plain Shirt 

There’s power in a white shirt. So much so that Yohji Yamamoto has a whole line honoring this premise.

The storied Japanese designer, a pioneer in avant-garde fashion, has dedicated part of his brand to pushing the boundaries of the unassuming plain white shirt.

Yamamoto began his “power of the WHITE shirt” diffusion line in 2022, launching 20 designs including elongated bodies, doubled-up collars, and bows that tie around the neck. This was a far-reaching investigation into how a quotidian menswear staple can be spiced up for the modern day. And that investigation has never ended.

New to the range is the Yohji Yamamoto Many Buttons Shirt, a product whose name couldn’t be more literal.

The buttons are almost piling on top of each other on Yohji’s new shirts: Clusters of buttons in various sizes form around the chest, thinning out in numbers towards the bottom.

One can only imagine how long it’d take to fasten such an excess of buttons. Certainly, these aren’t shirts you’d want to throw on in a rush.

Somewhat confusing, given the name of this subline, not every shirt is white. Also offered in grey and black, with the option of short or long sleeves, the shirts are made from cupro material that creates a slight sheen. They’re available now from Yohji’s website, priced between $660 and $710.

