To Perfect the Canadian Tuxedo, Yohji Yamamoto Calls For Reinforcements

Yohji Yamamoto's WILDSIDE diffusion line, Hollywood Ranch Market, Wrangler Japan, and The H.W. Dog & Co. just joined forces to create a dandily dark denim ensemble. Call it a quadruple threat.

Consisting of a blouson, pants, and a matching hat, this is a four-way merger of brands that culminates in a dapper, tightly refined uniform of American origin.

Using Wrangler's 1960s 24MJZ denim work jacket as the template, the Yohji imprint provides the designer's signature Katsuragi treatment. (Katsuragi is a densely woven, denim-like material from Japan, often used for workwear or martial arts robes.)

To pair, there are Wrangler's time-honored five-pocket 11MWZ jeans, blackened and widened à la Yohji, with a red-stitch buttonhole.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And to quite literally top it all off, there's a brimmed Katsuragi headpiece, too, by WILDSIDE, the specialist hatmaker The H.W. Dog & Co., and the basics connoisseurs over at Hollywood Ranch Market.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Despite the quantity of diversely specialized contributors, this project keeps its selection tight. In fact, there are more collaborators (four) than there are designs available to buy. The foursome opted to precision-focus on three carefully made items instead of a full-blown collection.

It goes to show, there is merit in restraint.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.