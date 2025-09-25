Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
To Perfect the Canadian Tuxedo, Yohji Yamamoto Calls For Reinforcements

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Style
WILDSIDE Yohji Yamamoto
1 / 6

Yohji Yamamoto's WILDSIDE diffusion line, Hollywood Ranch Market, Wrangler Japan, and The H.W. Dog & Co. just joined forces to create a dandily dark denim ensemble. Call it a quadruple threat.

Consisting of a blouson, pants, and a matching hat, this is a four-way merger of brands that culminates in a dapper, tightly refined uniform of American origin.

Using Wrangler's 1960s 24MJZ denim work jacket as the template, the Yohji imprint provides the designer's signature Katsuragi treatment. (Katsuragi is a densely woven, denim-like material from Japan, often used for workwear or martial arts robes.)

To pair, there are Wrangler's time-honored five-pocket 11MWZ jeans, blackened and widened à la Yohji, with a red-stitch buttonhole. 

And to quite literally top it all off, there's a brimmed Katsuragi headpiece, too, by WILDSIDE, the specialist hatmaker The H.W. Dog & Co., and the basics connoisseurs over at Hollywood Ranch Market. 

Despite the quantity of diversely specialized contributors, this project keeps its selection tight. In fact, there are more collaborators (four) than there are designs available to buy. The foursome opted to precision-focus on three carefully made items instead of a full-blown collection. 

It goes to show, there is merit in restraint.

