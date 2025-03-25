Long Live Y/Project! One Last Dance for the Shuttered Parisian Brand

Y/Project might’ve ceased operations at the start of this year, closing its doors after almost 15 years in the fashion business, but it isn't quite finished yet. There is one more collaboration still to come, Y/Project x Heaven by Marc Jacobs.

Now, don’t get your hopes up fellow Y/Project mourners, this isn’t a sign that the brand is making a surprise comeback. As the Heaven by Marc Jacobs Instagram account was quick to point out, this project has been in the making for two years, long before Y/Project’s financial issues hit a boiling point.

But still, nice to see one final collaboration be announced from the brand. It’s a last hurrah from Paris’ fallen pioneering fashion house.

The collection is trademark Y/Project, everyday clothing twisted and manipulated through exaggerated proportions.

Available from March 25 is a hoodie, spotlighting Y/Project by Marc Jacobs branding on the front, so cropped that its kangaroo pocket almost begins at the chest, a denim jacket with sleeves reaching down to its wearer's knee, and slim-fit jeans that are comically long.

A graphic T-shirt, a chain-wielding bag, and an accessorized take on Y/Project's I Love You belt also look to be part of the collection, but Marc Jacobs is keeping its lips sealed on the exact details (the aforementioned Instagram post, its only promotion of this collaboration, doesn’t even mention the time of its release).

While we're eagerly anticipating Glenn Martens' debut collection for Maison Margiela, one last project from his time at Y/Project sees the light of day. And it is likely the last collaboration ever from Y/Project.