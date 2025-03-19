The Electrifying Pink Return of a Legendary Marc Jacobs Collaboration (EXCLUSIVE)

Marc Jacobs didn’t have to look far to find archival Stephen Sprouse artwork to be inspired by: It was in his own personal collection.

Jacobs, who first discovered the artist and fashion designer's graffiti-inspired designs in 1984, is launching a new bag with the estate of Stephen Sprouse. And the limited-edition Tote Bag draws inspiration from an archival graffiti print gifted to him by Sprouse himself.

“Grant me the serenity to chill,” a quote from that archival graffiti print, is plastered all over the black leather bag in bold electric pink lettering.

Marc Jacobs

It’s a design we first saw last year, released in green for Marc Jacobs’ 40th-anniversary collection, and is now back by popular demand. That first collaboration sold out almost immediately, which comes as no surprise given that Marc Jacobs x Stephen Sprouse is something of a legendary partnership.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The duo first worked together in the early naughts during Marc Jacobs’ time as creative director of Louis Vuitton.

Sprouse's graffitied leather goods and ready-to-wear was an instant hit, costing a pretty penny on resell platforms to this day. It was, during a time before collaboration-mania hit high fashion, a pioneering collection.

While graffiti culture mixes with fashion much more frequently today, it was not the norm back in 2001.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

“I wanted to use Stephen’s graffiti because it meant something to me. Stephen as an artist, Stephen as a New York figure,” Jacobs previously said of the collaboration. “It had the credibility of street, but also the style of somebody who was a fashion designer.”

It took until 2024 for Marc Jacobs to once again release a bag featuring Sprouse’s work and now, another is arriving. The Stephen Sprouse x Marc Jacobs Tote Bag in Electrifying Pink is available now from Marc Jacobs for $550.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Over two decades later, the iconic partnership lives on.