Nike's Effortlessly Sleek Running Shoe Is a Breath of Fresh Air. Literally

It’s hard not to love a good black on black running sneaker. The versatility, the wearability, the impossible to get wrong. The only question is, with so many to choose from, who's gonna come in first?

It’s Nike’s Ava X Mesh.

This pair strips things back to exactly what you want, featherweight and totally unfussy. All while retaining that effortlessly cool through its colorway.

If the all black upper wasn’t enough to hook you, maybe its mesh panels will do the trick. Keeping it breezy throughout synthetic leather keeps it sharp, and the Cushlon 3.0 midsole makes every step a walk in the park.

NIKE 1 / 3

Previous Ava drops have always done the quiet thing right, clean lines, just enough tech, and most importantly, zero fuss.

Each version has found a way to slide into any rotation without a second thought, never chasing trends, just sticking to what works. The Ava legacy? Consistently wearable and always dependable.

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This latest Mesh iteration just doubles down on everything the line has already gotten right.

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