Doja Cat's Marc Jacobs Staycation (EXCLUSIVE)

Spring means a return to the outdoors, amidst warm weather and blossoming buds. Maybe even travel! Unless you have allergies.

Or if you're Doja Cat.

The singer stars in Marc Jacobs' "Staycation" Pre-Fall 2025 campaign, which is basically an advocacy for not going anywhere but also not doing anything. Not doing but coming correct, of course.

“Being on vacation isn’t about where you go,” Doja Cat said in the release, “It’s about how you show up." Indeed!

marc jacobs 1 / 3

Speaking of showing up, Ms. Cat's Marc Jacobs campaign debuts the same day as a fresh music video and the collection's digital launch.

marc jacobs 1 / 2

Timing really is everything.

But the campaign itself is really just demonstrative of Jacobs' innate strengths as a designer. His label is for the people and it epitomizes unbothered ease.

Classic silhouettes with just enough newness to keep up with the times — note the giant jorts — and approachable statement pieces with overt branding are the order of the day, nothing too complicated.

Note the bags. This is the space Jacobs has long since dominated, especially on the casual front, and his new offerings play to those cues. Note the shoulder bag with built-in hairclip as accoutrement — art imitates life — and the hobo-ish silhouettes that're as much of the now as the aughts, when Jacobs first minted his name.

Doja Cat may have been a kitten back then but she gets it.