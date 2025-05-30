Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Fashion's Dangerously Cute Recession Indicators

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Style
acne studios
Labubu who? Acne Studios has other cute and mischievous creatures to sport as a fashion statement this season. 

The Swedish brand released a 16-piece capsule of Moomin-printed and -patched apparel, including its signature unisex denim, knitwear, and accessories.

Brought into existence by Finnish illustrator Tove Jansson, the hippo-looking Moomin trolls have been around since their first children's book appearance in 1945(!), and are especially popular across Scandinavia and Japan.

The 1990s anime-esque TV show, specifically, is what'd make the white, doughy doodles and their friends a favorite comfort cartoon to kids and grown-ups around the world.

acne studios
By now, the Moomin franchise obviously spans everything from lunch boxes to theme parks, with this Acne Studios collaboration merely one of many fun crossover gigs. (Though, needless to say, this is the Moominvalley dwellers’ chicest cameo yet.)

Available through Acne Studios stores, the collection introduces Jansson's whimsical characters onto what'll be any nostalgia-prone style geek's go-to summer looks in shades of pink, yellow, and blue.

It is said that, in times of economic unrest, people tend to indulge in smaller, heart-string-tugging purchases in favor of classic luxuries...

If splurging on adorably big-eyed beings like Acne's Moomins, Gentle Monster's Bratz, or Vans' Space Molly are one such "recession indicator" , well, then color us recessed, I guess. 

  • Fashion's Dangerously Cute Recession Indicators
