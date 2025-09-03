adidas Supershoes Tuned Like a Mercedes Supercar

adidas x Mercedes-AMG is back in a big way, dropping a bumper six-piece AdiZero sneaker capsule collection.

AMG left PUMA for adidas last year, and the partnership immediately had its foot on the gas. This is the latest in a series of sneaker collections from the duo.

Road racing shoes like the adiZero Prime X3 Strung, adios Pro 4, and EVO SL each feature in the collection. And for the (running) track, there’s the adiZero Ambition, Avanti TYO, and Prime SP 4.

Each of these comes with a matching look of blacked-out uppers, red striping, checkered three stripes, and discreet AMG branding.

This is a combination of speed-hungry lines that makes sense. adiZero is adidas’ purest go-fast family, the brand’s record-chasing platform that’s evolved from featherweight racers into today’s super-shoe era. Meanwhile, AMG is the high-performance sporting subsidiary of the Mercedes-Benz Group responsible for its F1 team.

Mercedes AMG engineers blisteringly fast cars, adidas AdiZero engineers blisteringly fast shoes. The duo has much in common.

The full Mercedes-AMG x adidas adiZero pack is live now on adidas’ website, with prices ranging from $130 to $300.

