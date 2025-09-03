Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas Supershoes Tuned Like a Mercedes Supercar

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 5

adidas x Mercedes-AMG is back in a big way, dropping a bumper six-piece AdiZero sneaker capsule collection. 

AMG left PUMA for adidas last year, and the partnership immediately had its foot on the gas. This is the latest in a series of sneaker collections from the duo. 

Shop adidas AdiZero

Road racing shoes like the adiZero Prime X3 Strung, adios Pro 4, and EVO SL each feature in the collection. And for the (running) track, there’s the adiZero Ambition, Avanti TYO, and Prime SP 4.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Each of these comes with a matching look of blacked-out uppers, red striping, checkered three stripes, and discreet AMG branding. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This is a combination of speed-hungry lines that makes sense. adiZero is adidas’ purest go-fast family, the brand’s record-chasing platform that’s evolved from featherweight racers into today’s super-shoe era. Meanwhile, AMG is the high-performance sporting subsidiary of the Mercedes-Benz Group responsible for its F1 team. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Mercedes AMG engineers blisteringly fast cars, adidas AdiZero engineers blisteringly fast shoes. The duo has much in common. 

The full Mercedes-AMG x adidas adiZero pack is live now on adidas’ website, with prices ranging from $130 to $300.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasJapan
$140.00
Available in:
37 1/33838 2/339 1/343 1/344 2/3
adidasGhost Sprint W
$150.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidasSamba JP
$140.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Surprisingly Suave, Flat-Soled adidas Sneaker Packing Heavy Artillery
  • No Thoughts, Just an Exquisite Sashiko Denim adidas Walking Shoe
  • A Delightful Washed Denim Treatment for an Iconic adidas Sneaker
  • Bad Bunny’s Twisted adidas Sneaker Never Looked Better
  • adidas Sneakers Are Made to Be Blinged Out
What To Read Next
  • Sometimes, Cool Clothes Win
  • The JJJJound of Japan Sets up (Semi-)Permanent Roots
  • Getting Drunk on New Balance’s Prettiest Sneaker-Loafer
  • Nike’s Flyest Shoe Begs To Be Stroked
  • A Memento of AMOMENTO’s Crisp Classic Clothing
  • Nike's Air Force 1 Skate Shoe Wears a Canadian Tuxedo Well
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now