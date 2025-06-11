Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
This adidas Shoe Is the Mercedes of Sneakers — Literally

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers
Adidas
Never in the history of the two disciplines have fashion and the Formula 1 sport been this tightly entwined. Be it for reasons to do with racers’ off-duty style choices, or the luxury industry's push into the fandom, this budding relationship is in the thick of its honeymoon phase.

Case in point: adidas and Mercedes. Last year's landmark partnership announcement was but the start of these two powerhouses’ power-coupling, having since released an entire line of motorsport apparel and accessories. As part of this adidas x Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team collection, the German brands’ joint new Adiracer sneaker might just be their best fusion product yet.

The adidas Originals Adiracer GT Mercedes, as is its full name, is a low-rise metallic sneaker with black detailing in leather and suede. Its lace fastening makes for an air-tight yet comfortable fit, amounting to a slender, elegant silhouette that emulates the aerodynamics of the vehicles the shoe’s inspired by. 

A marriage of both parties’ distinct aesthetics, this special Adiracer proudly dons the adidas and the Mercedes-AMG logos, on its back and tongue, respectively.

The model slots right into the broader winning streak of adidas, which has manifested in a penchant for stylishly skinny sneakers, in unfussily minimalist designs, with just the right amounts of retro nostalgia and occasional color pops peppered on top for good measure. 

Priced between $150 and $180, this is a widely sold out, limited team- and fanwear release, sure to only further rile up the endorphins afloat in this ongoing Formula 1 slash fashion merger.

