adidas’ Flat-Soled Dad Shoe Is Secretly High-Tech

The adidas Lightblaze pulls from the brand’s most high-tech running shoes. However, it dials the volume down for a sleek final finish.

You won’t find any gaudy neon color schemes or mega-stacked cushioned soles here, just a simple everyday shoe hiding some serious footwear innovations.

The Lightblaze’s upper is a mix of airy mesh overlayed by a suede toebox and crisp leather adidas three stripes.

Underneath, the shoe's midsole utilizes Lightstrike (an ultralight EVA-blend foam tuned to be snappy) for superior bounce from a slim-shaped sneaker. It’s technology you usually find in adidas’ elite Adizero running shoes.

In many ways, the Lightblaze is similar to adidas’ Adizero PR, another low-profile runner imbued with the newest adidas innovations. But where the Adizero PR leans more towards performance, the adidas Lightblaze has a touch more structure to its build and a more casual overall look.

As the footwear market continues to slim down, and flat-soled sneakers become the norm, adidas is shrinking the proportions on its chunky athletic shoes.

The adidas Lightblaze is available now on adidas' website for $90.

