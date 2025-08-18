Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas’ Flat-Soled Dad Shoe Is Secretly High-Tech

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

The adidas Lightblaze pulls from the brand’s most high-tech running shoes. However, it dials the volume down for a sleek final finish.

You won’t find any gaudy neon color schemes or mega-stacked cushioned soles here, just a simple everyday shoe hiding some serious footwear innovations.

The Lightblaze’s upper is a mix of airy mesh overlayed by a suede toebox and crisp leather adidas three stripes.

Underneath, the shoe's midsole utilizes Lightstrike (an ultralight EVA-blend foam tuned to be snappy) for superior bounce from a slim-shaped sneaker. It’s technology you usually find in adidas’ elite Adizero running shoes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In many ways, the Lightblaze is similar to adidas’ Adizero PR, another low-profile runner imbued with the newest adidas innovations. But where the Adizero PR leans more towards performance, the adidas Lightblaze has a touch more structure to its build and a more casual overall look. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

As the footwear market continues to slim down, and flat-soled sneakers become the norm, adidas is shrinking the proportions on its chunky athletic shoes.

The adidas Lightblaze is available now on adidas' website for $90.

