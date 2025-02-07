Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas Knows Sportswear. But Denim?

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

adidas is definitely on its A-game right now. The sportswear label just returned from ruling fashion week with the season's biggest and most anticipated sneaker collaborations and adidas is now getting into its true fashion bag with the release of its very own denim collection.

To be fair, adidas' new jeans are more like denim sportswear, really, as adidas redesigns its timeless Firebird track top and pants with washed-out denim constructions and roomy fits.

adidas' denim top and trousers are made entirely from cotton denim and naturally feature the iconic Three Stripes along the sides, like the OG track pieces that they're based upon.

And, like a true pair of jeans, adidas' baggy denim has its own hardware and back tag stamped with sportswear giant's signature Trefoil logo.

At the time of writing, only a few sizes of the denim adidas track pants — I mean, jeans — were up for grabs on adidas' website, which isn't a total shocker. adidas has been killing it with its clothes here lately, from surprisingly good knitwear to legit ball gowns. These pieces preserve the brand's sporty roots while also appealing to today's influential fashion girlies (and bros).

And the people are certainly eating it up, selling out these uber-stylish adidas clothes with speed. That $250 runway-worthy maxi dress? Gone in the blink of an eye.

I guess adidas jeans are something the Three Stripes disciples didn't know they needed until now. After all, the Nike skater bois have their own denim.

It turns out the denim fun doesn't stop at the reimagined track pieces. adidas recently unloaded a bunch of denim styles, including Three-Stripes jorts and jean skirts. A couple of incredibly baggy "dirty" denim could easily pass for the next Balenciaga collab.

Sadly, no "jeakers" (jeans + sneakers) from adidas this go-round but it's not like those are all that hard to come by, anyways.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
