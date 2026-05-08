$1,000 Sneakers, $3,000 Tracksuits: adidas Is a Luxury Label Now

adidas A-TYPE was the best and most expensive adidas you could never buy. Launched last year as an "artisanal" line of three-striped sportswear made in Italy, its $800 dollar sneakers with cashmere laces and handmade leather handbags were strictly for friends and family only. Not close pals with the German sportswear giant? Then it’s too bad, you’ll have to make do with regular ol’ adidas.

Beyond the eye-watering prices and high-end production, that invite-only scarcity was part of what made A-TYPE a special proposition. But now, suddenly, the line is available for all! (Providing you have deep enough pockets, of course.)

Unveiled in a photoshoot with French footballer Ousmane Dembélé, A-TYPE’s second collection is less colorful and more lowkey than its first round of quiet luxury sportswear.

The shell-toed adidas Superstar is once again A-TYPE’s sneaker of choice, created from calf leather and real silver hardware which helps justify its four-figure price tag. But this time the shoe is entirely black, as is the rest of the collection.

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But this time the shoe is entirely black, as is the rest of the collection.

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And what does one wear with these $1,000 sneakers? A black leather Firebird tracksuit consisting of loose leather pants and a boxy track jacket, both costing $1,500 apiece. Yes, that’s over $4,000 for the full look.

Remember when people were up in arms about the adidas x Prada Italian-made Superstar costing $500? How far we’ve come.

Some of the extra all-black leather accessories pictured, like the football and the bag, unfortunately won’t be making it to the general public, though. And those wanting to purchase A-TYPE can’t do so on adidas’ website, as it’s only available at top-tier boutiques like Slam Jam in Italy and ESSX in New York and The Broken Arm in Paris.

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adidas has quietly been ramping up its production of both German-made and Italian-made sneakers, drip-feeding more elevated products with elevated prices into its range. These have flown largely under the radar, though, partly because of a low-key marketing campaign on adidas’ behalf.

But cashmere-laced adidas sneakers that are more expensive than Pradas are too wild to ignore.

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