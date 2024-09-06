Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Even the Jordan 4 Gets a New Pair of Crisp Jeans

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Air Jordan 4 sneaker is slipping into a new pair of jeans.

In the latest rumor report, the fourth Jordan model is said to be getting another denim makeover. Currently, speculative mockups, like the one pictured above, forecast crisp textural uppers, complete with charming fraying and classic blue colorblocking.

The last time the Jordan 4 put on some jeans, they were by Levi's. The 2018 collaboration came in three super sought-after colorways which now fetch thousands on the StockX.

There aren't any mentions of Levi's iconic denim taking over this latest Jordan 4 shoe (the fashion brand is expected to take on another timeless Nike soon, actually). But no worries — Nike's got its own surprisingly tough denim to pull from.

The jean Jordan 4 sneakers are anticipated to land sometime during Fall 2025. What a perfect time to bless the feet with their own cozy Canadian tux.

Nike has tried its hand at jean sneakers here and there in previous years, but 2024 has undoubtedly seen the sportswear label go a bit denim-manic with stylish remakes of classics like the Jordan 1 High and Air Footscapes. Even sneaker-sandal hybrids weren't safe from Nike's denim-ficiation.

This is not a bad thing by any means. Nike's denim sneakers were some of the coolest pieces to roll off the production belt this year, offering a refreshingly fashionable take on the company's established models.

2025 only promises more jean Nikes for the denim-obsessed sneakerheads.

