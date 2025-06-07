Notice Anything Flat-Out Different About adidas' Gazelle?

Honey, adidas shrunk its Gazelle sneaker.

A regular adidas Gazelle already sits pretty close to the ground, thanks to its flattened soles. However, the adidas Gazelle Lo Pro takes the iconic model even lower.

With the Gazelle Lo Pro, it's almost as if adidas shaved down the model's traditional rubber soles for an even flatter look. It's the same deal as the Stan Smith Low Pro sneaker and its ballet flat, both of which presented the timeless model with the thinnest soles.

Besides the shorter appearance, the adidas sneaker is still pretty much the classic Gazelle elsewhere. The standard T-toe is in place, along with its classic suede uppers and gilded branding.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

adidas' Gazelle Lo Pro sneaker has a pretty decent lineup, arriving in black and "Sand Strata" colorways on the brand's website. There are also blue and red schemes available at stores like Footdistrict and AFEW for those searching for their next bold flat shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The adidas Gazelle Lo Pro comes with a $110 price tag, which is about $10 less than a regular Gazelle. It's less sole for less money. Call that adidas math, if you will.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.