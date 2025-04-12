This New adidas Stan Smith Is So Luxe, So Very Flat

The adidas Stan Smith has reached a new all-time low (no, not in a bad way).

The iconic adidas model is now even closer to the ground, thanks to a new, flattened version of the tennis shoe known as the Stan Smith Low Pro.

The adidas Stan Smith Low Pro model looks as if someone sliced off the shoe's traditional soles, leaving this super thin rubber layer between your foot and the floor. The results are perhaps the flattest Stan Smiths ever to grace the sneaker game (another win for the model's renaissance era, really).

Thinned-out base aside, the rest of the shoe is pretty much the classic Stan Smith. It's got the Three Stripes holes on the sides, high-quality creamy leather uppers, and Stan Smith branding stamped on the tongue.

Finally, adidas bathes the Stan Smiths in timeless neutrals, resulting in tonal black and white colorways.

The luxe finished product is almost something you'd expect from Y-3. The longtime collaboration between Yohji Yamamoto and the Three Stripes has its fair share of quiet, flat-soled, premium sneakers, including spins on the Regu and Japan models.

But this latest super-low, erm, Stan Smith Low Pro sneaker is all adidas.

It's unknown when adidas' new minimal Stan Smith sneaker will drop. My guess is soon, based on these official images already floating around the internet.