adidas' Most Minimalist Sneaker as a Lowkey Stylish Ballet Flat

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The adidas Stan Smith, one of the brand's most iconic models, has become a ballet flat.

Yes, after other adidas models, the Stan Smith has joined the ballerina chat, unlocking a new version called the adidas Stan Smith Lo Pro Ballet.

The Stan Smith Ballet shoe is essentially a more minimalist version of the super-thin-soled Stan Smiths, making it extremely ballet-worthy.

It features the same incredibly flat soles, bringing you closer to the ground than possibly ever before. It also comes wrapped in crisp leather, plus a Mary Jane-ish strap.

The adidas Stan Smith Ballet also features Three Stripes holes on the side, preserving the Stan Smith-ness of the shoe with one of the model's most classic details.

So far, the adidas Stan Smith Ballet shoe has appeared in red/white and black colorways. The black scheme is almost like something The Row would design if the luxury label teamed up with adidas for a sporty ballet flat.

The good thing is the Stan Smith Lo Pro Ballet won't be lonely. Ballet hybrids have taken over the market, including efforts from adidas, such as the Samba Jane and Taekwondo Mei Ballet. Bad Bunny even designed a good-looking "Ballerina" shoe with the sportswear label.

adidas hasn't yet released the adidas Stan Smith Ballet shoe nor announced official drop details. However, some whispers say the shoes will launch sometime this summer at adidas.

