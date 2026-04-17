adidas’ Scaly Mary Jane Is a Cold-Blooded Ballet Sneaker

The adidas Tokyo MJ is now officially the wildest Three-Stripes ballet sneaker, thanks to a new update.

It still has its flat-soled look accompanied by the ballet-coded straps. The Tokyo MJ has just grown scales for its newest drop. Literally, the newest pairs come dressed in snakeskin textures, creating the most luxurious yet cold-blooded Mary Jane sneaker.

The scaly Tokyo Mary Janes were available on adidas Brazil's website, but they've unfortunately sold out. With hope and prayer, maybe the shoes will get a wider release soon.

In the meantime, there's plenty of other Tokyo MJs to enjoy, including the newer all-leather iterations and even lacy pairs. Of course, nothing beats the classic crisp textile versions.

adidas

Really, adidas is booming with several Mary Jane hybrids at the moment, having since introduced the Anfu Mary Jane and those leather Samba Janes. Let's not forget the Adistar Control 5 MJ sneaker, which took the dad shoe to ballet-worthy levels.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.