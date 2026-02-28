Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas' Scrumptious Samba-Flavored Sneaker Is a Butter-Soft Treat

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas has recently introduced many good-looking Handball Spezials. But the latest is a seriously buttery snack that looks good enough to eat.

(Please don't eat this adidas sneaker.)

The newest Handball Spezial receives an extra-smooth, extra-soft, all-leather construction, realized in this pleasing "Preloved Bronze" color.

The rest of the shoe offers contrasting cream-white touches, alongside its usual Samba-level appeal, including a classic T-toe box and general sporty-casual vibe.

Again, adidas has cooked up some very nice Handball Spezials, ranging from elderly-chic Harris Tweed pairs to woven-leather iterations that look like Bottega Veneta weave.

But there has yet to be a pair as delicious as this bronze-colored Handball Spezial, which is now up for grabs on adidas' website for $120.

Thank you, adidas gods.

