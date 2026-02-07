adidas’ Finest Samba-Flavored Sneaker Is Handmade in Germany

adidas returns with another special kind of Handball Spezial, one that's handmade in Germany.

That's right. adidas has released a new German-made Handball Spezial sneaker, crafted with super-fine buttery leather from the inside out.

We've seen the "Made in Germany" Spezial in a crisp white colorway previously. adidas has now put the top-tier sneaker in a classic suit-and-tie, a.k.a a classic black and white colorway (well, off-white).

The sportswear brand has really amped up its more specialized sneakers lately, dropping even vintage-style Superstars made with German leather. It has also released its fair share of Italian-made sneakers, ranging from $300 reptilian Sambas to classy Gazelles wrapped in chocolate-flavored leather.

The newest Handball Spezial "Made in Germany" sneakers retail for $210, which is slightly higher than the normal Handball Spezial and reflects its high-end German construction.

For those with $210 to spare for the creamiest Spezials, the sneakers are now available on adidas' website in the black-and-off-white colorway.

