adidas’ Finest Samba-Flavored Sneaker Is Handmade in Germany

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas returns with another special kind of Handball Spezial, one that's handmade in Germany.

That's right. adidas has released a new German-made Handball Spezial sneaker, crafted with super-fine buttery leather from the inside out.

We've seen the "Made in Germany" Spezial in a crisp white colorway previously. adidas has now put the top-tier sneaker in a classic suit-and-tie, a.k.a a classic black and white colorway (well, off-white).

The sportswear brand has really amped up its more specialized sneakers lately, dropping even vintage-style Superstars made with German leather. It has also released its fair share of Italian-made sneakers, ranging from $300 reptilian Sambas to classy Gazelles wrapped in chocolate-flavored leather.

The newest Handball Spezial "Made in Germany" sneakers retail for $210, which is slightly higher than the normal Handball Spezial and reflects its high-end German construction.

For those with $210 to spare for the creamiest Spezials, the sneakers are now available on adidas' website in the black-and-off-white colorway.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
