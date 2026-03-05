Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas' Hyperboost Runner Is a Wicked Sleek Enigma

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
The only thing moving faster than adidas' style game is its running offerings and the proof is in its increasingly techy footwear outputs. Meet the Hyperboost Edge, a meeting of the minds betwixt adidas' premier racing technology and run-forward comfort. 

The results? An ultra-lifted sneaker that's more foam than anything else. 

The brand’s signature Three Stripes finds a home on the sneaker’s outsole instead of the midsole, as seen with most other adidas sneakers. Core pillars of adidas’ performance offerings, like beefy cushioning and energy absorption, are wrapped up into one sleek package that reflects the performance-style running shoes of the now.

Naturally, the end result remains stylish because this is still an adidas sneaker after all.

Available soon on the adidas website for $200, the Hyperboost Edge comes coated in peppermint red and white coloring, with wave-like paneling taking over the majority of the shoe’s profile that kinda looks like a printed silhouette of a foot.

The Hyperboost Edge is both ergonomic and techy but still undeniably chunky, making it a delightful footwear enigma perfectly primed to meet the current moment of day-to-day sportswear needs which are becoming increasingly demanding.

Fitness is no longer this niche venture pursued by career athletes and trained performers. Marathons and run clubs have become de facto third spaces because the people yearn for community and — collective cardio.

Now, it’s not just the Usain Bolts of the world seeking high-performance sneakers, Jim from accounting also wants in on that action.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
