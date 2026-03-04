What Other Vegan Caribbean Restaurant Has Its Own adidas Sneaker?

Most restaurants, nice as they are, don’t get to collaborate with COMME des GARÇONS or create their own limited-edition adidas sneakers. But JAH JAH isn’t most restaurants.

The Parisian Afro-vegan restaurant has built a reputation beyond its hearty stews and BBQ-style tempeh.

Because its stylish owners feed a large portion of local fashionable folks, the humble eatery in Paris’ 10th arrondissement has come to create its own culture, leading to a JAH JAH radio station, a monthly outdoor adventure club, and even an in-house fashion label creating a comprehensive enough offering that it hosted a Parisian fashion show last season. There, we got our first glimpse of adidas x JAH JAH.

adidas x JAH JAH Megaride S2 sneakers were on the feet of JAH JAH co-owner Daquisiline Gomis as he took his bow, giving a final peek at a shoe featured prominently across the 26 looks.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

A modern remake of adidas’ Porsche Design S2 Bounce Sneaker, first released in the 2010s but increasingly visible in buzzy vintage stores, the Megaride S2 keeps the bulky shape and technical gridded overlays of its predecessor. It adds a zip-up closure above the laces, creating a slightly sleeker shape.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

JAH JAH’s update to the techy adidas shoe follows the blueprint of its previous sneaker collaboration with Salomon. The Rastafarian colors of red, gold, and green cover the base of the shoe, accentuating the black gridded construction atop it.

The JAH JAH Megaride S2 is finally seeing the light of day eight months after its unveiling, releasing on February 27 via the JAH JAH STUDIO store in Paris (home to all the brand’s clothing and homeware) and online. The brand specified that there is only a “limited quantity” available, however.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

JAH JAH has been building a name in fashion over the past few years, collaborating with German streetwear label 99BASED, the Virgil Abloh Archive, and a duo of Rei Kawakubo-owned entities in Dover Street Market and COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT. Now it has sufficient status for adidas, a verifiable world-renowned sportswear label, to knock on its door.

What other Caribbean restaurants have that kind of pull?

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.