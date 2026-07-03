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adidas’ Western Samba Just Went Full Yeehaw Mode

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

There’s no denying that a Toy Story adidas sneaker sounded like it could go either way, and there have been one or two questionable ones for sure, but this “Woody” inspired Samba version looks right at home.

Say hello to the latest Pixar Toy Story Samba.

shop PIXAR TOY STORY SAMBA

What makes it work is how fully adidas leans into the Woody reference without breaking the Samba OG formula. The silhouette stays untouched, but the Western-coded detailing shifts the whole attitude of the shoe.​

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It feels less like a standard collaboration and more like the Samba has been pulled into Woody’s world. And who wouldn’t want to live there (Andy anymore, apparently)

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What’s surprising is how wearable it still feels. Despite the character-led approach, it doesn’t tip into costume territory. Instead, it lands in that sweet spot where nostalgia and everyday dressing overlap, making it feel more like a fun rotation piece than a one-off novelty.

It also helps that the base model does all the heavy lifting. The Samba OG is already one of those sneakers that works without explanation, so adding a bit of Pixar storytelling doesn’t disrupt it.

Playful, a bit tongue-in-cheek, and exactly the kind of thing that makes adidas collaborations still feel relevant.

shop adidas samba

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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