adidas Turns Its Best Mary Jane Sneaker Into the Coolest 'Toy Story' Flex

Samba Jane? More like the "Jessie" Jane for this latest Toy Story x adidas collaboration.

The German sportswear brand made a textural Samba Jane sneaker inspired by Toy Story's coolest cowgirl, Jessie.

We've seen many versions of the Samba Jane, including all-leather releases, studded rockstar-worthy iterations, and even the most hardcore balletcore designs. But never pairs dressed like Jessie from Toy Story. Until now, that is.

The ballet-inspired model borrows the cowgirl's signature outfit quite literally. The crispy white leather Samba Janes feature denim Stripes and cow-print fur like her flared pants. A stitched-up red heel tab nods to her hat. And there's even some western-style embroidery on the Mary Jane strap, similar to the patterns on her shirt.

adidas

It's certainly not adidas' first rodeo with Disney's Toy Story characters. Just a year ago, the brand created a nice "Jessie" Gazelle and "Woody" Samba sneakers.

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adidas has prepared another collection this go-around, which includes not only the "Jessie" Samba Janes but also another Samba sneaker for Woody and a colorful Adistar Control 5 sneaker for Buzz Lightyear. They're all expected to drop on adidas' website on June 1.

Considering the new Toy Story 5 is scheduled to hit theaters on June 19, it's just enough time to get those movie day 'fits together.

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