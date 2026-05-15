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adidas Turns Its Best Mary Jane Sneaker Into the Coolest 'Toy Story' Flex

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Samba Jane? More like the "Jessie" Jane for this latest Toy Story x adidas collaboration.

The German sportswear brand made a textural Samba Jane sneaker inspired by Toy Story's coolest cowgirl, Jessie.

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We've seen many versions of the Samba Jane, including all-leather releases, studded rockstar-worthy iterations, and even the most hardcore balletcore designs. But never pairs dressed like Jessie from Toy Story. Until now, that is.

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The ballet-inspired model borrows the cowgirl's signature outfit quite literally. The crispy white leather Samba Janes feature denim Stripes and cow-print fur like her flared pants. A stitched-up red heel tab nods to her hat. And there's even some western-style embroidery on the Mary Jane strap, similar to the patterns on her shirt.

It's certainly not adidas' first rodeo with Disney's Toy Story characters. Just a year ago, the brand created a nice "Jessie" Gazelle and "Woody" Samba sneakers.

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adidas has prepared another collection this go-around, which includes not only the "Jessie" Samba Janes but also another Samba sneaker for Woody and a colorful Adistar Control 5 sneaker for Buzz Lightyear. They're all expected to drop on adidas' website on June 1.

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Considering the new Toy Story 5 is scheduled to hit theaters on June 19, it's just enough time to get those movie day 'fits together.

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Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
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