Toy Story's Head Cowboy Is All Over this Sublime adidas Samba

There's a snake in my boot? More like, our beloved cowboy Woody is all over this new adidas Samba sneaker.

The adidas Samba may no longer be fashion's hottest shoe, dethroned by other flat-soled sneakers from the Three Stripes family. However, that hasn't stopped adidas from dropping new shiny colorways — or even Samba collaborations centered around one of the greatest Pixar movies, Toy Story, and its iconic character, Woody.

Toy Story's Woody adidas Samba is an incredibly nice-looking sneaker, from the details to the delicious materials echoing Woody's unforgettable outfit. The Samba features scrumptious creamy brown leather, blue rib knit stripes, and cow-print hair on the heel.

The lining gets decked out in that familiar red and yellow checkered print as seen on Woody's shirt. Finally, Andy's cloud-patterned wallpaper makes up the insole, while Woody's famous joins adidas' traditional branding on the tongue.

All the Samba really needs to make it a perfect Woody sneaker is the "ANDY" stamp on the outsole.

Regardless, it's still an very well-done sneaker honoring the famous toy cowboy who has been with us from childhood to adulthood (Toy Story 3 still makes me tear up to this day).

Toy Story always seems to get good sneaker collaborations. Earlier this year, we got those Buzz Lightyear and Woody Crocs clogs (Andy branding included). There was also the special Reebok Instapump Fury sneakers for Buzz and Woody a few years ago.

The two pals are never too far from each other, as you can probably tell by their on-screen friendship and off-screen collabs. Does that mean we could see a Buzz Lightyear Samba down the road? Oh, please make it happen, Pixar and adidas. You'll definitely have a friend in me.

Anywho, the Woody adidas Samba is expected to drop – or come to life, I should say — sometime in 2025.

Even better, the Toy Story 5 will be released in 2026, according to according to Disney's website. I wouldn't be surprised if there's a Woody Samba (or several) in the theaters during the release.