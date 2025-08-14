Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
An adidas Shoe So Fancy It's Literally Dry Clean Only

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
adidas is taking the Samba to the cleaners.

Bangkok-based upcycling fashion brand Dry Clean Only took adidas' signature slim sneaker and turned it into a ridiculously luxe shoe.

And while I can't fathom a world where you'd actually need to take your sneakers to the dry cleaner, these sneakers are indeed a bit more formal than your classic Samba

The upper is made with black leather and black suede, accented with metallic gold three stripes that add an elegant aura to the inky sneaker.

Rope-style laces wear a dubrae of “adidas” spelled out in Thai Characters and, the sneaker also comes with a Muay Thai glove charm.

Dropping on the adidas website for $120, Dry Clean Only’s shoe is still a Samba. Just less soccer field. More boxing ring.

In fact, Muay Thai, also known as Thai boxing, is a common source of inspo for adidas and Dry Clean Only collaborations.

In 2021, adidas and Dry Clean Only dropped an apparel collection inspired by the martial arts combat sport. Pieces from the collection utilized Dry Clean Only's repurposing technique to create patchwork-style designs that elevate adidas' signature sports style. 

Dry Clean Only’s assorted pieces have gained stamps of approval from the likes of Beyoncé and Rihanna, and now Dry Clean Only is looking toward a new star. This one is just of the sneaker variety.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
