Double Tap to Zoom

adidas’ Lowkey Luxe Samba Sneaker Has a Feral Secret

Written by Morgan Smith

adidas does a fine job of keeping its Samba sneaker fresh and tapped into its animal instincts.

Indeed, the Samba has shown its wild side quite a bit, contributing some solid efforts to the ongoing animal-print craze. There's been coveted leopard versions designed by Wales Bonner and even reptilian Italian-made pairs that look like they bite back.

Next up? Sambas that are low-key luxe, high-key feral.

An off-white pair leads the collection, offering creamy croc skin moments in between hairy touches and classic buttery leather. It's all wrapped in colorways so calm, it almost makes you miss the animal kingdom unfolding elsewhere. But it's all there, scales, fur, and all.

adidas' off-white Samba sneaker is joined by two additional colorways, black and grey. The cream-colored versions are now on sale on Footdistrict's website for €98, or around $115.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
  
