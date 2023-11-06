Wales Bonner Has Perfected the adidas Samba

Wales Bonner is yet to put a foot wrong when it comes to her adidas Originals collaborations.

The designer, who’s been working with the German sportswear label since 2020, has become one of adidas’ most consistent partners in recent years and, thanks to their Fall/Winter 2020 collection, was also one of the catalysts to the revival of the Samba sneaker.

This season, though, Wales Bonner and adidas Originals are back at it with a collaboration I'm dubbing their finest to date.

1 / 3 adidas Originals

Landing on November 8 at select retailers (including the Highsnobiety Shop), the collection comprises four new takes of the classic adidas Samba that’s been reworked new textured pony hair uppers for an all-round for splendor finish.

Elsewhere, each Samba maintains a classic fold-over tongue, three stripes, and rubber gum sole, with subtle Wales Bonner x adidas Originals co-branding on the tongue and heel.

1 / 4 adidas Originals

Away from footwear, the collaboration also houses apparel. From tracksuits and T-shirts, to sweats and leg wear, Wales Bonner’s distinctive outlook and retro-inspired color palette has resulted in a capsule that fuses traditional sports heritage with the designer's distinctive tailoring touch.

1 / 3 adidas Originals

Now all that remains is trying to get your hands on something when Wales Bonner x adidas Originals FW23 lands on November 8. Because, if previous collections are anything to go by, we're gonna have our work cut out.