adidas' Samba Sneaker Has Gone Feral Once Again

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
You may have missed them earlier this year, but one of adidas’ wildest shoes is back on the prowl. The adidas Samba OG “Leopard Print” has returned, and it’s anything but subtle.

Loud, lean, and gloriously garish, this sneaker features a faux leopard fur upper, gum sole, and bold pops of orange or green on the laces and branding. It’s a snarling remix of adidas’ biggest cult classic shoe, a flat-foot staple that still delivers.

This wild streak isn’t random. The leopard Samba sneaker is part of the broader Wales Bonner effect, a wave sparked by the designer’s luxe, animal-printed collabs that infused terracewear shoes with Afro-Caribbean references and runway-level refinement.

Last year, they were inescapable.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Leopard-print Samba sneakers also nod to punk, ska, and rave fashion histories, where animal prints disrupted uniformity and added flair.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

It’s anti-minimalism. A bit of rebellion in a classic shell. A direct challenge to the “quiet luxury” and “clean girl” aesthetics dominating recent fashion cycles.

And it’s not just adidas shoes going feral. Vans, Converse, and Suicoke have all let their silhouettes off-leash, from slithering Chuck Taylors to furry Suicoke sandals. Seems like people want their feet to walk on the wild side.

Currently retailing for ¥18,700 (about $120 USD) on the Japanese adidas site, the Samba OG “Leopard Print” will soon be available on adidas' website once again for $100. Call it the return of the king of the jungle, or at least the sidewalk.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
