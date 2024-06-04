Sign up to never miss a drop
Why So Fancy, adidas Samba?

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

There may be a general Samba fatigue going around the sneaker community, but adidas isn't letting up on its slim retro model. In fact, the German sportswear brand keeps the Samba wave alive with occasional extra fancy makeovers.

The adidas Samba looks extra expensive these days due to some luxurious constructions — some with the price tag to match. And the sneaker's rich era shows no signs of slowing down soon.

After getting Italian leathers installed earlier this year, adidas' Samba shoe returns to Italy for yet another first-class "Made in Italy" spin.

For the latest Made in Italy Samba, the football shoe gets decked out in slick black crocodile skin. The scaly textures cover most of the sneaker's upper, sparing a few parts like the buttery heel tab and smooth Three-Stripes.

Elsewhere, things got shiny and croc-y.

The crocodile Sambas are like the third fancy Samba sneaker of 2024, following pairs made of the best creamy Italian leather — $300 Sambas that were almost too nice to step outside in.

Continuing the tradition of the "Made in Italy" series, the latest Sambas have been meticulously polished, painted, and crafted by the skilled hands of Italian artisans. As a result, the adidas Samba is expected to retail for 55,000 yen (approximately $355 in US currency), echoing the precious hand-done labor and premium materials.

In case you find yourself with $300 to spare for croc skin adidas, the Sambas are supposed to drop June 7 at adidas and select retailers.

Until then, see you later, alligator. Or perhaps "after a while, crocodile" is better for this drop.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
