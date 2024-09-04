adidas' New Sneaker Is a Gazelle Gone Skate

The adidas Aloha Super x Mark Gonzales collab is a Gazelle on wheels. Well, kind of.

Equipped with the same highly favored low-top build of an adidas Gazelle, the adidas Gonz Aloha is a skate shoe version of the Gazelle that indubitably changed the footwear game.

As for the specs,the Gonz Aloha has an asymmetrical suede and leather upper with a gummy rubber sole, which looks durable enough for some real-deal skating.

Unlike its slimmer counterparts, though, the Gonz Aloha has a beefy sole that is admittedly slimmer than traditional ramp-runners but still a skate shoe through and through.

A collaboration with professional skateboarder and artist Mark Gonzales, the Gonz Aloha has been around for a while, but its new colorways add some balanced spice to an already tasty lineup of Gonz sneakers.

The thrash-lebrity has also lent his steez to other famed adidas silhouettes: the adidas Superstar in some spectacularly spooky iterations and an Ultra-boost, which was an unexpected but super-sick addition to the world of skate-inspired performance sneakers.

In addition to a thicker base than the Gazelle, the Gonz Aloha's emblematic Three Stripes are also bolder and more spaced out.

All in all, the Gonz Aloha is the perfect mashup between the flat shoe trend that's maintaining dominance and the rise in the popularity of skate shoes.