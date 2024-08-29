Jordan’s Got a Brand-New Skate-Ish Shoe

The Air Jordan All Court sneaker is the latest in a slew of shoes remixing the Air Jordan 4 sneaker with skate shoe attitude.

At a glance, the sneaker looks like a cross between a flattened Jordan 3 and an Air Jordan 4 RM sneaker.

In its debut colorway, revealed by sneaker leakers, the Air Jordan All Court shoe gives major "Bred" vibes. In terms of build, though, the Air Jordan All Court is closer to the Air Jordan 4 RM's compact body and durable skate shoe-like exterior.

Contrast red stitching at the toe box, some intentional distressing, and detailed stitch accents aid in the shoe's intentionally worn-down look, furthering the shoe's retroactive vibe, both to the joy and dismay of commenters online.

While one person called the Jordan All Court a "Dope skate shoe," another exclaimed: "What in the 2009 outlet shoe?"

The gummy sole is a chunky shoe lover's dream. Beyond just looking super sick, the thique base makes the Jordan All Court the ultimate skate shoe. She sturdy!

Despite looking like it's built for ollies and kickflips, though, the All Court is, first and foremost, a basketball shoe.

Folks who forget the All Court's intended design need not fret, though, as an inscription on the tongue reads, "The world is your court."

And, keeping with the theme of crafted scripts, Air Jordan's classic "Flight" inscription is also etched near the heel close to some of that textural stitching.

Exact release details for the Air Jordan All Court sneaker are sparse, for now.

But if you have been warming up to the Jordan 4 RM, the Jordan All Court might just be your next can't-miss sneaker, on the court or otherwise.