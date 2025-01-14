Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas' Premium German-Made Shoe Is Surprisingly JJJJound-Free

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

It's not unusual for adidas to ship off its most classic sneakers to Italy, France, or even Germany for incredibly luxe "Made In" makeovers. The Samba has enjoyed quite a few of these premium upgrades in the past year (Croc skin, anyone?).

Time for the Superstar to get the, well, star treatment.

adidas has cooked up another "Made in Germany" Superstar sneaker, featuring super creamy leather uppers and equally buttery interiors, all crafted in the European country, where adidas is based.

For JJJJound fans, a German-made Superstar may sound extremely familiar. The Montreal-based design studio indeed has its very own "Made in Germany" Superstar, which hit the internet in November 2024 alongside a black "Made in Japan" Superstar. The "Made in Germany" pair appeared in a classic off-white colorway and looked a normal adidas Superstar, if it came with a deluxe build.

Fans are still patiently waiting for JJJJound's collaboration. But some whispers say we'll finally catch them sometime this year.

In the meantime, adidas has a "Made in Germany" Superstar that's JJJJound-free and features some tasteful vintage-style details. Specifically, the Superstar's unmistakable shell shoe and rubber sole look slightly yellowed for an aged vibe, almost like someone unearthed an OG 1969 pair in seriously good condition.

Speaking of, the brand will launch only 1,969 pairs of the "Made in Germany" editions, nodding to the year the Superstar first came out.

Right now, the adidas Superstar Vintage "Made in Germany" sneaker is scheduled to land on January 15 in this classic Core White colorway. There have also been sightings of a black color scheme, which quite literally follows in the footsteps of the forthcoming JJJJound collab.

If you're a little impatient, adidas' in-line pairs are here to satisfy the craving.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
