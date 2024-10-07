adidas' Exquisitely Glazed Sambas Are Pure Italian Luxury

adidas' Samba has once again upped its game, returning in a new, fancy Italian outfit.

Like previous efforts (croc skin Sambas, anyone?), adidas has once again worked with the country's master artisans to create a Samba that's even more luxurious than the last.

Glossy brown calf leather wraps the latest Italian Samba, hand-polished by Italian craftsmen. The glazed Sambas were intended to echo classic dress shoes. And honestly, adidas accomplished the mission.

Forget the loafers and oxfords. Sambas are now official formal event attire, folks. Well, at least, these ritzy adidas sneakers from Italy check the box.

The Sambas sneaker finish with buttery leather interiors, including Sachetto-constructed insoles (Sachetto is a luxury shoemaking technique that treats the foot to the highest quality of comfort).

The new adidas Samba Made in Italy will be available on adidas' CONFIRMED app from October 7, with a price tag of $350, in line with previous Italy-made Sambas.

adidas is building quite a collection of lavish Sambas sneakers from Italy. First, there were the rich black leather pairs. Then, the brand blessed the streets with those slick croc Sambas, which oozed exotic fanciness (Wales Bonner's pairs, too).

Now adidas' got glazed steppers? Talk about a luxury treat.