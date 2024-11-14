Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Next German-Made JJJJound x adidas Shoe Is a Real Star

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas' latest collab is a return to the archive, JJJJound-style.

JJJJound and adidas' Made In Germany Superstar is a stroll down memory lane displayed in an ultra-classic package.

This collaborative sneaker — which hasn't officially been confirmed and yet is already selling on resale sites for $432 — appears to maintain the simplistic allure of the original adidas Superstar, down to a plain leather upper and inimitable retro shell-toe, all wrapped up in a couple classic colorways, according to leakers (expect two versions, at least one wearing plain black and white).

There are some differences, though. The inside of the JJJJound Superstar wears a cognac-toned leather interior, which provides some smooth, slightly noticeable contrast.

Gold JJJJound lettering replaces the typical Superstar branding, too, elevating the vibe of the shoe with a dash of... well, let's call it sophistication. Otherwise this is a blissfully simple sneaker.

Essentially, the JJJJound Superstar is a carefully crafted amalgamation of both brands' strong points. For adidas, this looks like a classic sneaker silhouette that stands the test of time and for JJJJound, it's keenly curated minimalism modestly updated with German craft.

For anyone not already tuned in, though, it just looks like another Superstar.

No, seriously, as epitomized by everything from its collaborations with footwear brands from Crocs to New Balance, JJJJound is clearly not trying to reinvent any wheels. But with a shoe as classic as a Superstar, maybe it doesn't need to.

Because if it ain't broke, don't fix it. Right?

This is what makes adidas' Made in Germany sneakers the perfect canvas for the Canadian brand, a theory proven by the swiftly sold-out (and also locally made) JJJJound x adidas Sambas.

The phrase "elevated basics" gets used a lot, but sometimes it really does apply, as JJJJound's adidas' Superstar make painfully clear.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
