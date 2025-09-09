adidas’ Summer of '06 Gets a Modern Glow-Up

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com. ( Sponsored Story )

adidas Originals just hit rewind on one of its most unmistakable eras, and it somehow feels brand new. Teamgeist, the curvy, swoopy design language that defined the summer of ’06, now returns as a full apparel drop.

If you remember that year, you remember adidas everywhere: the sculpted match ball, national kits cut with rounded panels, and a World Cup summer that turned performance design into pop culture.

The gold Teamgeist match ball rolled out in the World Cup final, Germany’s home kit swished under Michael Ballack’s armband, and adidas’ era-defining “+10” commercial saw two kids pick sides that suddenly included Beckenbauer, Zidane, Kaká, and Beckham. Pure football cinema.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

On-pitch, adidas framed the tournament’s biggest images with Zidane’s headbutt to Marco Materazzi (in Predator Absolutes), Messi’s breakout in shimmering F50 Tunit boots, and a blur of national kits (Germany, Argentina, Spain) all stamped with curvy seams that made the Teamgeist template instantly recognizable.

That’s the lineage the new Teamgeist apparel taps into with not just football nostalgia, but a summer when adidas design was the look of the sport and an intrinsic part of the culture around it.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

This revival channels that energy through looser and drapier fits and arrives alongside the brand’s Megaride push, fronted by wunderkind Lamine Yamal.

The jerseys land light and fluid with arced seams and Trefoil hits, track tops keep the signature curved piecing but upgrade the fabrics, and the pants sit relaxed without going sloppy.

Color-wise, it’s a sweet spot between adidas heritage and now, with retro kit nods, clean blacks and whites, plus sharp accents.

adidas 1 / 6

It’s football DNA that doesn’t require a scarf or a stadium, instead, it's sport-coded and instantly wearable.

In 2006, adidas flexed industrial design on a global scale. In 2025, adidas upgrades that legacy for today.

The Teamgeist collection, available now on adidas' website and priced $40–$130, proves the brand can mine its archive without lapsing into nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake, but instead creates a modular wardrobe built to mix, match, and repeat.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.