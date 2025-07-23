Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
adidas’ Uber-Techy 2000s Sneaker Gets Stylishly Reengineered

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

An early-2000s classic adidas shoe is getting a fresh look. The adidas Megaride S2 is the same techy Y2K-era Megaride sneaker but reengineered with contemporary updates. 

The signature Megaride sneaker midsole tunnels are back with the same bounce and bulky shape. However, the upper is a little less familiar.

A zip-up shroud keeps the lines futuristic and aerodynamic, concealing a traditional lacing system underneath. Patent leather hits on the tongue and heel tab add polish.

It has a look similar to adidas’ previous adidas x Porsche Design collaborations (which are increasingly appearing at buzzy vintage sneaker stores), however, it's far more technical-looking than previous general release adidas Megarides. 

The Megaride 2 was first debuted in late June through a collaboration with JAH JAH Studio during Paris Fashion Week. Now, it’s being launched in two colorways, dropping on July 23 for $160 on adidas' website.

One rendition features a gradient blue-to-purple mesh wrapped in a matte black cage, providing some serious cyber-athlete energy. The other keeps it clean with a creamy off-white knit and silver midsole.

Once a niche performance runner, the Megaride has been reborn. From modern reinterpretations like the O1, adiFOM Megajane, and Predator Megaride, to this S2 relaunch, adidas ensures its chunktastic runner isn’t going anywhere.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
