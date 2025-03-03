Where There’s Smoke, There’s adidas Secret Archival Banger

The adidas Tobacco is one of adidas' earliest trainers to switch to leisure mode, arriving long before the current takeover of sporty lifestyle sneakers. The Tobacco was ahead of the game.

The adidas sneaker is back in perfect timing, and has become a sleeper hit in the adidas collection. Why? Perhaps it's the Tobacco's exclusive nature, as it is only available in certain regions.

Or maybe its the model's super approachable look made of velvety suede and topped with nice muted and sometimes tonal color schemes. The Tobacco looks like a classic terrace shoe but less sporty and more casual, almost like an easygoing Gazelle or Samba.

But don't call it the next Samba or Gazelle, for that matter. The adidas Tobacco is having its own moment.

The adidas Tobacco has also gotten some excellent spins from longtime adidas collaborators like C.P. Company and END. In February, atmos finally dropped its long-awaited Tobacco "Nenrin" collaboration, a beautifully textural, waterproof take on the model celebrating the growth and atmos' 25th anniversary.

Really, it's all the above that makes the adidas Tobacco a secretly good gem. And the sportswear brand plans to only build upon its legacy with fresh colorways lined up for 2025. Fans can soon expect more satisfying colorways like College Green and dark blue to join the mix.

Those tasteful monochromatic "Desert Brown" pairs, too.