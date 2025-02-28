adidas' Slick Suede Sneaker Is a Samba if It Were Smokin'

The return of the adidas Tobacco hasn't quite reached Samba levels (...yet), but it's definitely on the right path with its consistently nice colorways, including the latest "Brown Desert" scheme.

The newest adidas Tobacco opts for a clean tonal look. Specifically, the sneaker gets bathed entirely in this satisfying light brown shade that covers the shoe from its smooth velvet-like uppers to its sporty gum soles.

It's business as usual for the adidas Tobacco, really, as the model typically sticks to quiet, earthy color families (it's only worn a handful of bolder color schemes). But quite frankly, the model looks better in these more lowkey colorways. It matches its laidback aura.

adidas

Indeed, think of the adidas Tobacco as a more chill version of the Samba and Gazelle. When the sneaker debuted in 1972, adidas apparently designed the Tobacco to be a more casual shoe with a little sports-like flavoring.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Since returning to the scene, the adidas Tobacco hasn't missed a beat. It is still a good-looking shoe and has even racked up some impressive collaborations lately. Just recently, atmos took the Tobacco for a "Nenrin" spin, resulting in a beautiful and textural version of the sneaker inspired tree growth rings.

There was also the END. x adidas Tobacco "Flyfishing" team-up. And before that, C.P. Company got its own adidas Tobacco collab in 2018, cooking up three colorways crafted with premium materials like the brand's other adidas projects and in-line offerings.

The adidas Tobacco's secretly good reign continues with this new "Brown Desert" drop. As we speak, the latest adidas Tobacco is up for grabs at atmos Indonesia.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But if these are on your wishlist, I'd act fast. At the time of writing this, there was only one size left. Crazy!