Leave it to atmos to make tobacco a good thing — well, adidas' Tobacco sneakers, that is.

Japan's premier streetwear and sneaker label has hooked back up with the Three Stripes to issue an incredibly satisfying spin on the adidas Tobacco, an archival sneaker oozing Samba and Gazelle-ish charm.

Compared to its sportier counterparts, the Tobacco was designed as more casual sneaker, especially evident in its super easygoing low-profile look.

The adidas sneaker debuted in 1972 and saw a rerelease in 2016, and now, it's back and better again. The Tobacco has already been spun by adidas' top collaborators like C.P. Company, size?, and END. atmos' got next.

Like previous Tobaccos, the atmos pairs are crafted with creamy suede rendered in chocolate brown. However, unlike the others on the market, atmos' Tobacco sneakers are waterproof, ensuring this plush design stays as beautiful and dry as they were when you left the house.

That's not all. These green velvety moments strike the heel and Three Stripes, while wood graphics land on the insole and key ring accessory, possibly playing on the "nenrin" theme, which refers to the "growth ring" or "annual tree ring" on a tree's trunk.

Moreover, the collaboration celebrates atmos' 25th anniversary, as referenced on the shoe's inner tongue in shiny gold lettering. An inner tag also reveals the atmos x adidas Tobacco sneaker was "designed in Tokyo."

atmos rarely disappoints with its exclusive drops or collaborations, especially those designed with adidas. In just the last few years, the brand has delivered wildly hairy ZX 8000 dad shoes and denim Sambaes "jeakers." And that flawless patchwork take on the Gazelles lives in my head rent-free.

atmos' Tobacco advances the brand's streak of killer sneakers. After a preview from creative director Hirofumi Kojima, atmos' adidas Tobacco "Nenrin" sneaker is expected to release on February 1.