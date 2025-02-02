Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas' Retro Samba-ish Shoe Is the Latest Waterproof Stunner

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Leave it to atmos to make tobacco a good thing — well, adidas' Tobacco sneakers, that is.

Japan's premier streetwear and sneaker label has hooked back up with the Three Stripes to issue an incredibly satisfying spin on the adidas Tobacco, an archival sneaker oozing Samba and Gazelle-ish charm.

Shop adidas Tobacco

Compared to its sportier counterparts, the Tobacco was designed as more casual sneaker, especially evident in its super easygoing low-profile look.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The adidas sneaker debuted in 1972 and saw a rerelease in 2016, and now, it's back and better again. The Tobacco has already been spun by adidas' top collaborators like C.P. Company, size?, and END. atmos' got next.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Like previous Tobaccos, the atmos pairs are crafted with creamy suede rendered in chocolate brown. However, unlike the others on the market, atmos' Tobacco sneakers are waterproof, ensuring this plush design stays as beautiful and dry as they were when you left the house.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

That's not all. These green velvety moments strike the heel and Three Stripes, while wood graphics land on the insole and key ring accessory, possibly playing on the "nenrin" theme, which refers to the "growth ring" or "annual tree ring" on a tree's trunk.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Moreover, the collaboration celebrates atmos' 25th anniversary, as referenced on the shoe's inner tongue in shiny gold lettering. An inner tag also reveals the atmos x adidas Tobacco sneaker was "designed in Tokyo."

atmos rarely disappoints with its exclusive drops or collaborations, especially those designed with adidas. In just the last few years, the brand has delivered wildly hairy ZX 8000 dad shoes and denim Sambaes "jeakers." And that flawless patchwork take on the Gazelles lives in my head rent-free.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

atmos' Tobacco advances the brand's streak of killer sneakers. After a preview from creative director Hirofumi Kojima, atmos' adidas Tobacco "Nenrin" sneaker is expected to release on February 1.

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasTrack Top
$85.00
Available in:
XSSML
Multiple colors
adidasRasant Mid
$155.00
Available in:
3838 2/339 1/340 2/344 2/34647 1/3
adidasV-Neck Crop Polo Shirt
$40.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas' Slick Suede Sneaker Is a Samba if It Were Smokin'
    • Sneakers
  • adidas Sambas Go Elegantly Chunky With a ‘90s Skate-Ish Makeover
    • Sneakers
  • Minecraft's Samba-Coded adidas Shoe Goes Incredibly Hard (& Pixel)
    • Sneakers
  • adidas' Retro Running Shoe Is Even Better as a Tastefully Textural Stepper
    • Sneakers
  • atmos' Denim adidas Sneakers Are Peak "Jeakers"
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike SB’s Killer Jordan 4 Hybrid Skate Sneaker Is Back & Beautifully Blue
    • Sneakers
  • In Beautiful Beige, adidas' Samba-ish Tobacco Sneaker Is Smoking Hot
    • Sneakers
  • RANRA's Artisan Technical Gear Is Both Archaic and Cutting-Edge
    • Style
  • How a Quiet Japanese Brand Suddenly Took Over Luxury Menswear
    • Style
  • The Gentle Monster-Fication of Eyewear Is Real
    • Style
  • Brain Dead Has Hijacked America’s Oldest Clothing Brand
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now