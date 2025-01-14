adidas Y-3's Latest Super-Minimalist Sneaker Is Actually From Its Past

After a brief hiatus, adidas Y-3 is bringing back a sneaker from the archives.

In collaboration with Yoshi Yamamoto, adidas' luxe output first released the Regu sneaker in 2019. Fast forward to 2025, and the effortlessly sleek shoe is back on shelves.

adidas Y-3 took a break from runway shows after Fall/Winter 2019 and returned for the Spring/Summer 2025 season at Paris Fashion Week. In addition to several other football-flavored footwear, the Regu sneakers joined the latest collection.

The Regu model goes even further back in adidas history than 2019, though. The adidas Y-3 Regu sneakers nod to a shoe introduced over two decades ago when the partnership between adidas and Yamamoto started. The original style, Mei, was unveiled at Yamamoto's 2002 runway presentation.

The Y-3 Regu has been dusted off and reworked for a present-day revival. The Regu features a lace-up vamp and a folded tongue instead of a one-piece. The collab also preserves a few OG details, like the signature split soles.

Available in two smooth leather colorways, black and white, the adidas Y-3 Regu shoes continue what collaborative effort does best: revisiting the past while bringing the partnership into the future.