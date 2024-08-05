Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Y-3’s Wonderfully Flat Sneaker is a Minimalist's Dream

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

Y-3's Fall/Winter 2024 collection is here, and with it comes a beautifully understated slim sneaker, the Y-3 Japan. 

The Y-3 Japan sneaker plays up the minimalistic design of Japanese culture, which is certainly a shift from the collab's more avant-garde Gendo Superstar

The all-black sneaker, now available on adidas' website, features incredibly soft leather, resulting in a buttery and comfy glove-like feel. Even the iconic Three Stripes are subtle. The famous logo materializes as fine stitching, giving the same look that adidas fans know so well. 

Speaking of the Gendo, Y-3's collection also includes a new colorway of the innovative, eye-catching sneaker. This time, the Gendo Superstar receives a white leather base with a contrasting black leather toe box and tongue. The unmistakably carved-out platform shoe isn't complete without the iconic Three Stripes, upgraded with a cream color for the latest collection. 

Y-3's offering rounds off with clothing pieces like asymmetrical Three Stripes tops, pants, and dresses, worn by fashion stars Gabbriette and A$AP Nast in the campaign.

There's also a calf-length black leather boot with a thick platform base, like the collab's Kyasu sneaker. The seamless boot has a seriously futuristic appeal, looking as if it's fresh off the set of The Matrix

The ongoing collaboration between Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto and German sportswear label adidas further fuses high fashion with street style codes. Y-3's pieces, the Japan sneaker especially, is an effortless capture of the pair's vision. It advances the flat sole-ification trend, too.

Tara Larson
Freelance WriterTara Larson has over five years of experience writing about men’s and women’s fashion, shoes, entertainment, and lifestyle content.
