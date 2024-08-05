Y-3’s Wonderfully Flat Sneaker is a Minimalist's Dream

Y-3's Fall/Winter 2024 collection is here, and with it comes a beautifully understated slim sneaker, the Y-3 Japan.

The Y-3 Japan sneaker plays up the minimalistic design of Japanese culture, which is certainly a shift from the collab's more avant-garde Gendo Superstar.

The all-black sneaker, now available on adidas' website, features incredibly soft leather, resulting in a buttery and comfy glove-like feel. Even the iconic Three Stripes are subtle. The famous logo materializes as fine stitching, giving the same look that adidas fans know so well.

Speaking of the Gendo, Y-3's collection also includes a new colorway of the innovative, eye-catching sneaker. This time, the Gendo Superstar receives a white leather base with a contrasting black leather toe box and tongue. The unmistakably carved-out platform shoe isn't complete without the iconic Three Stripes, upgraded with a cream color for the latest collection.

Y-3's offering rounds off with clothing pieces like asymmetrical Three Stripes tops, pants, and dresses, worn by fashion stars Gabbriette and A$AP Nast in the campaign.

There's also a calf-length black leather boot with a thick platform base, like the collab's Kyasu sneaker. The seamless boot has a seriously futuristic appeal, looking as if it's fresh off the set of The Matrix.

The ongoing collaboration between Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto and German sportswear label adidas further fuses high fashion with street style codes. Y-3's pieces, the Japan sneaker especially, is an effortless capture of the pair's vision. It advances the flat sole-ification trend, too.