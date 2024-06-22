Y-3's SS25 Sneakers Are Literally Football Boots

adidas Y-3's output has really skewed football-heavy lately. Hey, it knows its market. Y-3 Spring/Summer 2025 tops even its recent partnerships with Real Madrid and star midfielder Jude Bellingham with slick on-pitch jerseys designed for the Japan Football Association.

Great-looking kits to be sure. But, as always with Y-3, the action is always down below.

It's once again all about the shoes for Y-3 SS25, as the Yohji Yamamoto-affiliated adidas line tackles classic silhouettes like the Superstar — Pharrell made it double-wide but Yamamoto once again makes it super tall, first for his mainline menswear collection and now at Y-3.

In fact, the Superstar is now truly super, what with Y-3's latest iteration reimagining the shoe as a massive boot that swaps laces for a zipper and straps.

Y-3 1 / 10

Titanic stuff, though very much in Y-3's wheelhouse

Even crazier than the giant Y-3 ZODAI Superstar or the "peeled" Nizza canvas shoe, though, are the football boots that Y-3 proposes you wear as actual sneakers.

Okay, maybe Y-3 is just presenting its new football boots in the context of its fashion show, styled nicely with graphic shorts and slick summer-weight suiting.

Y-3 1 / 22

Certainly, these handsome boots are as appreciably stylish as any of Y-3's lifestyle shoes, just maybe don't wear them around town on a stroll unless you're feeling especially daring.

Elsewhere, Y-3 upholds adidas' recent interest in transforming cleats into casual shoes with a few unusual silhouettes that filter football DNA through an informal lens.

In particular, the low-top Y-3 REGU is a throwback to the first time that adidas and Yamamoto ever collaborated.

Y-3 1 / 5

How's that for wearable history?