The Hybrid Air Jordan 4 "Skate Sneaker" Only Gets Better

Nike's newest Air Jordan 4 RM shoe is completely covered in the same blue-green color as the "Oxidized Green" Air Jordan 4 also dropping Summer 2024. But sneaker purists can keep it — the AJ4 RM is arguably even more tasteful.

Granted that we still don't know what the hell RM even stands for (maybe it stands for "Real Massive?") what we do know is that we've been falling head over heel flips for Nike's super chunked-up AJ4 hybrid basketball-skate shoe.

This new colorway of the Air Jordan 4 RM is as stunning as that "Light Bone" one revealed in mid-May. Yet there's just something so genius about covering this pristine leather and suede Air Jordan 4 RM in Oxidized Green.

Transparently, while I do respect Air Jordans, I wouldn't say I'm a Jordan head.

However, I've always been a fan of good Nike skate shoes so I've been thinking about these Air Jordan 4 RMs for a minute now because of its flat soles.

Granted that these aren't necessarily designed as skate shoes, though they sure look like some.

And I haven't stopped thinking about them since seeing Highsnobiety's own FRONTPAGE star Nigel Sylvester step out in his forthcoming collaborative "Bike Air" sneaker that perfectly matched with his elegant Celine varsity jacket.

Speaking of, aside from figuring out what the RM in the Air Jordan 4 RM even means, let's address the bigger question at hand.

What's the best Air Jordan for skating in style? The entire sneaker community fell in love with "Pine Green" Air Jordan 4 Nike SBs in 2023. Is the Air Jordan 4 RM a worthy (or steezy) contender?

History (like the Bones Brigade's landmark 1987 skate film, The Search for Animal Chin) tells us that the best Air Jordan for shredding will always be a classic pair of Air Jordan 1s.

But when considering why a pair of Air Jordan 4s just looks so damn good as a chunky skate shoe (whether it be the Nike SB "Pine Green" 4s or these near logo-less Air Jordan 4 RMs) just peep how fly Steven Cales looked wearing a pair of 4s with a Supreme Tee in 1999.

But even if you can't land an ollie on flat ground, these future Air Jordan 4 RMs will perfectly cruise by in your sneaker rotation.