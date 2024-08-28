Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Skate-Ready Jordan 4 RM Is 50 Shades of Great

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers

The Air Jordan 4 RM's new colorway is a steel-toned powerhouse.

The "Light Bone" Air Jordan 4 RM is the latest Jordan 4 remix to hit the scene, offering a minimalistic hue combination with a pale gray upper and creamed-out base.

This is quite the switch-up from the previous Jordan 4 RM drop, a pretty in pink iteration, and more in line with the visually contrasting "Black/Light Bone" drop. But, either way, the BMX-ready build remains the same.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Subdued hues in mind, though, the Jordan 4 RM is still far from boring.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

A thrash-ready stomper, this Jordan sneaker is the wearable junction of street and skate wear, a niche that's inspiring all kinds of innovative shoes.

The Jordan 4 RM's thick sole (though still thinner than the OG Jordan 4) makes it a durable beater for skatepark-related conquest and fashion forays alike.

Plus, the sneaker's modest hue lends itself to endless possibilities in the realm of styling, making it one of the more versatile colorways available. (Perhaps only bested by the Jordan 4 RM's "White/Metallic Silver" colorway.)

The Jordan 4 RM was one of the most anticipated and divisive sneaker releases of the year. But now that the controversial basketball-meets-skate shoe is here, Jordan Brand isn't slowing down with new colorways rolling out with refreshing regularity.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Plus, priced at $150 on the Nike website, the Air Jordan 4 RM is also a bit more affordable than other Jordan 4 styles, making it a great alternative for fans looking for a lower profile sneaker. Expect the "Light Bone" women's colorway to release later this year.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

AdidasTaekwondo W Black/White/Gum
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
RassvetSunrise Shirt Woven Print
$230.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Acne StudiosFringe Wool Scarf Cotton Candy Pink
$155.00
Available in:
One size
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Skate-Worthy Jordan 4 Sneakers Look Very Pretty in Pink
    • Sneakers
  • It's Time for the Chunk-rific Jordan 4 "Skate Sneaker" (Finally)
    • Sneakers
  • Get Ready, Set, Ride! It's "Bike Air" Jordan Time
    • Sneakers
  • The Jordan 4 "Skate Shoes" Can't Stop Looking Good
    • Sneakers
  • With a Second Great "Bike Air" Jordan, Nigel Sylvester Does It Again
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • The Skate-Ready Jordan 4 RM Is 50 Shades of Great
    • Sneakers
  • Coach Has Its Own Birkin Bag in the Making
    • Style
  • Wait, Drake Has 143 Rolexes?
    • Watches
  • Jordan 1's Scratch-Off Sneaker Is a Chopped Cheese for Your Feet
    • Sneakers
  • Jenna Ortega’s Favorite Watch Ain’t Goth but It Is Glam
    • Watches
  • Taylor Russell's Acting Chops Are Rivaled Only By Her Style
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now