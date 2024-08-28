The Skate-Ready Jordan 4 RM Is 50 Shades of Great

The Air Jordan 4 RM's new colorway is a steel-toned powerhouse.

The "Light Bone" Air Jordan 4 RM is the latest Jordan 4 remix to hit the scene, offering a minimalistic hue combination with a pale gray upper and creamed-out base.

This is quite the switch-up from the previous Jordan 4 RM drop, a pretty in pink iteration, and more in line with the visually contrasting "Black/Light Bone" drop. But, either way, the BMX-ready build remains the same.

Subdued hues in mind, though, the Jordan 4 RM is still far from boring.

A thrash-ready stomper, this Jordan sneaker is the wearable junction of street and skate wear, a niche that's inspiring all kinds of innovative shoes.

The Jordan 4 RM's thick sole (though still thinner than the OG Jordan 4) makes it a durable beater for skatepark-related conquest and fashion forays alike.

Plus, the sneaker's modest hue lends itself to endless possibilities in the realm of styling, making it one of the more versatile colorways available. (Perhaps only bested by the Jordan 4 RM's "White/Metallic Silver" colorway.)

The Jordan 4 RM was one of the most anticipated and divisive sneaker releases of the year. But now that the controversial basketball-meets-skate shoe is here, Jordan Brand isn't slowing down with new colorways rolling out with refreshing regularity.

Plus, priced at $150 on the Nike website, the Air Jordan 4 RM is also a bit more affordable than other Jordan 4 styles, making it a great alternative for fans looking for a lower profile sneaker. Expect the "Light Bone" women's colorway to release later this year.