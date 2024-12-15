A Classic adidas Basketball Sneaker Is Going Full Fear of God

After only a few months back in the spotlight, adidas' Jabbar sneakers are getting lots of attention from the athletic brand and its collaborators.

Earlier this year, adidas reintroduced the archival sneaker named after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. A couple of classic colorways hit shelves, and now, Fear of God's Jerry Lorenzo is putting his mark on the shoes. The Fear of God founder teased the shoe on his Instagram stories, generating buzz in the sneaker world.

Debuting over four decades ago, the NBA legend's signature shoes look as good as they did when they first hit the scene. Lorenzo maintains the integrity of the iconic sneaker, going with clean white leather and green pops for his collaboration.

Jerry Lorenzo

He made a pretty bold change to the shoe's tongue, adding a portrait of himself in place of Jabbar's image. This personal touch sets the sneaker apart from past iterations, and combines individuality with high-fashion design.

The Jabbar sneaker joins the list of growing collaborations between adidas and Lorenzo's brand Fear of God Athletics. Fear of God Athletics finally debuted in December 2023, after three years of teasing by the brands.

The Fear of God sub-label has dished out several clothing pieces and a handful of shoes, marrying the Fear of God's luxe-minimalist aesthetic with classic sportswear. Most recently, the brand released the II Basketball shoes as seen on a few NBA stars this season.

There's no official release date yet, but expect to see Jerry Lorenzo's Fear of God Athletics adidas Jabbar sneakers in 2025.