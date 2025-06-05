Even Jordan Wants Its Own Prada Loafer
Jordan's first foray into the world of loafers is a very inspired leap. Chunked-up and backless, the Air Jordan Loafer Mule takes on one of the hottest trends in footwear: Sneakers gone formal.
At a glance, this Jordan loafer might look like something you'd see in a Prada storefront. The triangular "Air Jordan" emblem on the Jordan loafer bears a strong resemblance to Prada's signature inverted triangle logo and that chunky outsole propping up the Air Jordan mule is very Prada Monolith-coded — sans-heel, of course.
This slip-on loafer is far more formal than anything we've seen from the Air Jordan brand, like, ever.
Sure, Jordan has done mules before, and the Jumpman is good for dressing up a pair of sneakers with trendy charms, but the Air Jordan Mule is likely the only Air Jordan you can get away with at a wedding. Barring any really cool sneaker-friendly ceremonies, of course.
As such, it makes perfect sense that Jordan might seek inspo from an established loafer purveyor like Prada.
Honestly, who better to model your slip-on leather loafer after? Not only does Prada have the standard luxury loafer game on lock, but the Italian fashion house has also experimented with just about every iteration of a loafer there is. A dummy thicc loafer? Did it! A pierced-up loafer Did it! A chunky '90s loafer? Yup, did it!
Prada is the head honcho of the loafer world, so it's only natural that it attracts a few stylish subordinates like the Air Jordan loafer mule. But still, a metallic triangle logo? Very on the nose. Or, in this case, on the vamp?
