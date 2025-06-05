Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Even Jordan Wants Its Own Prada Loafer

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
Jordan's first foray into the world of loafers is a very inspired leap. Chunked-up and backless, the Air Jordan Loafer Mule takes on one of the hottest trends in footwear: Sneakers gone formal. 

At a glance, this Jordan loafer might look like something you'd see in a Prada storefront. The triangular "Air Jordan" emblem on the Jordan loafer bears a strong resemblance to Prada's signature inverted triangle logo and that chunky outsole propping up the Air Jordan mule is very Prada Monolith-coded — sans-heel, of course.

This slip-on loafer is far more formal than anything we've seen from the Air Jordan brand, like, ever.

Sure, Jordan has done mules before, and the Jumpman is good for dressing up a pair of sneakers with trendy charms, but the Air Jordan Mule is likely the only Air Jordan you can get away with at a wedding. Barring any really cool sneaker-friendly ceremonies, of course.

As such, it makes perfect sense that Jordan might seek inspo from an established loafer purveyor like Prada.

Honestly, who better to model your slip-on leather loafer after? Not only does Prada have the standard luxury loafer game on lock, but the Italian fashion house has also experimented with just about every iteration of a loafer there is. A dummy thicc loafer? Did it! A pierced-up loafer Did it! A chunky '90s loafer? Yup, did it!

Prada is the head honcho of the loafer world, so it's only natural that it attracts a few stylish subordinates like the Air Jordan loafer mule. But still, a metallic triangle logo? Very on the nose. Or, in this case, on the vamp?

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
