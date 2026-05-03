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The World's Best Dad Shoe Is a Crispy-Clean Air Jordan

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

There are dad shoes. Then, there's the world's best dad shoes. The Jordan Brand just made the latter.

The newest Air Jordan 3 lands as this immensely clean and touching sneaker honoring of fatherhood, aptly called the "World's Best Dad." The Jordan Brand even sews the title on the inner tongue in gold.

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The literal dad shoe features creamy "Sail" leather uppers plus red and black accents. There's a brown elephant print around the midsole, which nods to an important moment in Michael Jordan's career. The pattern specifically references the locker room carpet from the night of Jordan's 1996 championship win.

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In the now-famous photo, Jordan can be seen having an emotional celebration on the floor. It was his fourth title altogether and his first since his father's tragic death in 1993. He dedicated the win to his father, whom he often called his "rock." The 1996 moment also happened on Father's Day.

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Nike has released many nice Air Jordan 3s over the years, from crisp Levi's collaborations to autumnal "Family Affair" pairs. But these dad-worthy sneakers just might be its most special yet.

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Retailing for $215, the Air Jordan 3 "World's Best Dad" sneakers are slated to release on May 16 on Nike's SNKRS app.

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Father's Day may not be until June 21. But it's never too early to show the world's best dad some appreciation.

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Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
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